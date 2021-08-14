How an Idyllic Italian Backdrop Was Transformed Into the Stuff of Nightmares.

Martha Is Dead’s creative team is working hard to make the game’s stunning Italian environment as horrific as possible. In an exclusive conversation with story director Luca Dalc, this was revealed to This website.

The Psychological Thriller ‘Martha Is Dead’

Martha Is Dead follows Guilia, a young woman from Tuscany in the 1940s, as she investigates the unusual death of her twin sister.

On the surface, this upcoming indie release appears to be a full-fledged horror film, complete with ghostly apparitions, visceral cinematography, and a gripping murder mystery plotline. However, Dalc disagrees with this classification, claiming that the game should be classified as a “psychological thriller.”

“This is not simply about being unpleasant for the purpose of being disgusting,” he explained through a translator. The goal is quite different. It’s all about the stuff you can’t see, the intangibles. It’s all about establishing a sense of unease that [invites]the player inside our protagonist’s mind.

“There are clearly some horror elements, and these are extremely powerful instruments for expressing these characters’ inner suffering, but I would say the purpose here is [mainly]to create an interesting story,” says the author. Even though nothing outwardly alarming happened for the entirety of our 30-minute preview slice (at least not until the very end), we were gripped nonetheless.

According to Dalc, his LKA crew was not concerned on creating blatant jump scares or in-your-face gore in this film. Instead, they focused their efforts on creating a subtly unsettling environment as well as a compelling story that players would eagerly discover.

Seeing the Good in Horror

While the two episodes we saw were not very intense, there was an overarching sense of discomfort that pervaded our entire time watching Martha Is Dead. This is especially astounding given that the game takes place primarily in broad daylight in one of the most stunning places imaginable: rural Tuscany.

Indeed, when Guilia awakens from her rest at the start of the sample reel, it's difficult to believe that anything awful could happen in such a beautiful setting. Through the cracks, golden rays of sunlight stream in.