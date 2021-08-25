Homeowners in Merseyside have been urged not to answer their door.

A warning has been issued regarding fraudulent doorstep vendors acting as ex-offenders and defrauding clients.

Cold-callers posing as ex-offenders on an alleged organized plan through the Probation Service have been warned by police in Wirral.

According to reports, the scammers have targeted Hoylake and West Kirby, but similar reports have also been received in other parts of Wirral, according to Merseyside Police.

Not only are the scam artists appearing as ex-cons, but they are also charging clients “exorbitant prices” for “extremely low quality pound shop things,” according to authorities.

Potential victims of the scam have been informed by Merseyside Police that there are no official initiatives involving ex-offenders selling door-to-door.

“Scam Alert – Bogus Doorstep Sellers,” a spokesperson for Wirral Police wrote on their Facebook page.

“People cold-calling local homeowners while acting as ex-offenders on a claimed Probation Service-organized plan going door to door selling stuff are involved in the scam.

“Other dishonest dealers have pretended to be ex-servicemen and women.

“We’ve had similar allegations from various parts of the Wirral, but the most recent ones are from Hoylake and West Kirby.

“Residents should avoid dealing with these individuals, who frequently charge exorbitant prices for simple, low-quality domestic pound store items.

“Merseyside Police have spoken with our friends at the Merseyside Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC), and they advise us that there are NO programs where ex-offenders go door to door selling wares,” says the spokesperson.