Holly Willoughby has one dream for the year 2022.

Holly Willoughby has expressed her hope for “a bit of steady normalcy” in 2022.

Holly, 40, who hosts This Morning and Dancing On Ice, shared a New Year’s Eve greeting on Instagram.

“Happy New Year… what do I wish for… a bit of consistent normalcy,” the message stated. I understand that the only constant is one’s own self, but it would be good if 2022 could take us off the rollercoaster for a while… sending you and your enormous love.” Giovanni Pernice of BBC Strictly Come Dancing spends the holidays with his co-stars. Holly, dressed in a gold gown, may be seen seated on a lit-up moon structure.

Holly’s year of 2021 has been a huge success.

She has continued to host This Morning with Phillip Schofield, winning the daytime award at the National Television Awards, and she created the wellness and lifestyle business Wylde Moon in September of this year.

Holly told comedian Michael McIntyre on her podcast, By The Light Of The Moon, that a psychic told her she was destined to be a “household name.”

“When I was younger, I remember going to – I can’t remember if it was Eastbourne Pier or Brighton Pier,” she remarked.

“At the end, there was a psychic lady.” My mother drove my sister and myself there. ‘You’re going to be a household name,’ she told me.” In January 2022, Holly will return to host Dancing On Ice.