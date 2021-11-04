Highlights of the ‘Apex Legends’ Escape Update Patch: Here’s a rundown of what’s new.

The latest patch for “Apex Legends” has a lot of new additions and adjustments to cover, and players have a lot to look forward to the next time they start their ascent up the ranking ladder.

Here are the most important changes in “Apex Legends'” new “Escape” update that every player should be aware of.

New Legend – AshAsh is a recurring character from “Titanfall 2” who now battles in the Apex Games as a new offensive Legend with tracking and teleportation abilities that challenge Bloodhound’s and Wraith’s.

Despite being an Offensive character, Ash may collect information from deathboxes in the same way as Recon Legends can. This pings Ash’s map with the location of the fallen enemy’s teammates. She can also detect deathboxes invisibly.

Arc Snare, Ash’s tactical ability, sets up a trap that hurts and tethers the first enemy who comes within range, enabling Ash and her squad a limited window of opportunity to do even more harm.

Phase Breach, Ash’s Ultimate power, allows her to construct one-way portals that allow her to quickly move to more advantageous places.

Storm Point has a new map.

Compared to the rest of the game’s stages, this new tropical island map will have lush forests packed with aggressive creatures, giving it a more PvEvP feel. The major elements of interest in Storm Point will be abandoned colony buildings and abandoned towns. Storm Point and World’s Edge will be the only maps on rotation for the time being to assist players adjust to the new map. The featured map for Ranked will be Storm Point.

C.A.R. SMG is a new weapon.

The C.A.R. is a versatile weapon that can employ both light and heavy ammunition in “Titanfall 2.” The C.A.R., like its predecessor, is a well-rounded weapon that can be lethal in the proper hands.

Changes in Ranked KP

During Ranked battles, the difference in rank between a killer and their victim will now be taken into account. A Silver player, for example, who kills a Gold-ranked enemy will receive more points than usual. If a Gold-tier player defeats a Bronze or Silver-tier opponent, the opposite will occur.

Reworked Wattson

Wattson’s hitboxes have been increased somewhat to compensate for the loss of Low Profile, and her Ultimate ability has been totally redone.

Pylons will now last indefinitely and will only have enough shields to distribute to adjacent players worth 250 points.

The Perimeter Defense fences have been greatly improved. They now do more damage and take longer to debuff. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.