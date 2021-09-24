Highlights from the Nintendo Direct, including ‘Splatoon 3′ and ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land.’

Despite being only 40 minutes long, the Nintendo Direct presentation from September was jam-packed with surprises.

If you didn’t witness the event live, there’s a lot to sift through, from a new Splatoon 3 video to the intriguing Kirby and the Forgotten Land reveal.

Fortunately for you, this website has put together a handy summary of the important points from yesterday’s statement.

You can find instructions on how to watch a full recording of the webcast here.

The film ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’ has been announced.

Many joked that Kirby and the Forgotten Land’s concept art made it look like a cutesy, sanitized version of The Last of Us when word of its existence surfaced just hours before the Nintendo Direct.

Those parallels, as strange as they may appear, were not far off the mark. Nintendo’s pink mascot explores what looks to be a deserted city overrun with vegetation in this game.

It bears an uncanny resemblance to The Last of Us’ post-apocalyptic Pittsburgh, but the setting is where the parallels end. Rather than being a violent action game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is an uplifting platformer with a cast of colorful characters, a catchy music, and a variety of amusing powers to try out, including one that appears to turn the protagonist into a cute Link cosplayer.

The game’s debut trailer also reveals how Kirby will be transported into large-scale 3D settings, opening up entirely new gameplay and exploration possibilities (the franchise’s previous mainline entry was a 2D side-scrolling platformer).

Kirby and the Forgotten Land will be released in the spring of 2022.

A Strange Trailer for ‘Splatoon 3′

The new Splatoon 3 teaser begins regularly enough, presenting the 4v4 multiplayer experience we’ve all come to know and love, before quickly turning into borderline avant-garde surrealism halfway through.

The montage is purportedly intended to promote the game’s new single-player campaign, “Return of the Mammalians,” but it’s mostly just a series of disconnected (and perhaps scary) pictures coupled to atonal music. According to the weird video, you will be able to explore a wide variety of locations. This is a condensed version of the information.