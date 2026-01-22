High Court Strikes Down 21 Presidential Advisor Roles

In a significant legal blow to President William Ruto’s administration, the High Court has ruled that the appointments of 21 Presidential Advisors are unconstitutional. The ruling dismantles what critics have described as a “shadow cabinet” and halts their salaries and benefits, marking a major defeat for the Executive.

Shadow Cabinet Overturned

Justice Bahati Mwamuye, delivering the court’s verdict, declared that the creation of these 21 positions bypassed the constitutional requirements and lacked the necessary statutory framework. Among the roles affected were key advisors in national security and economic matters, such as the National Security Advisor and the Council of Economic Advisors. The court found that these offices duplicated functions already covered by Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries, resulting in unnecessary bureaucratic expansion that placed an additional burden on taxpayers.

The ruling emphasized that the creation of public offices must adhere to the Constitution, with the court noting that the establishment of these advisory roles was not subjected to public participation or fiscal scrutiny. “The power to establish public offices is not absolute,” Mwamuye stated. “It is subject to the Constitution and the law,” highlighting the failure to meet these thresholds.

Immediate Financial Impact

The court’s decision has far-reaching financial consequences. It has issued a permanent injunction preventing the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) from disbursing any further salaries to the advisors. The court also ordered that all associated perks, including official vehicles, security personnel, and office space, be revoked. The affected advisors will no longer receive travel or sitting allowances, adding to the significant savings for the government.

This ruling comes at a time when the Kenyan government is grappling with a fiscal deficit and mounting debt obligations, making the decision both a financial relief and a political headache. The elimination of these positions offers a reprieve from the growing wage bill but leaves the President without many of his closest allies, who have long been accused of wielding substantial influence behind the scenes.

The government, which is expected to appeal the decision, faces the possibility of escalating tensions with the Judiciary. Legal experts suggest that the ruling could set a precedent that affects other politically appointed roles, such as the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS), further complicating the relationship between the Executive and the Judiciary.

Among the positions nullified were several controversial advisory roles, including those in women’s rights and climate change. These positions, which many saw as political patronage awards to election losers, have now been officially declared unlawful by the High Court.