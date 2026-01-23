High Court Ruling Undermines Ruto’s Single-Party Ambitions

In a pivotal ruling, Kenya’s High Court has nullified the controversial merger between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Amani National Congress (ANC), dealt a blow to President William Ruto’s vision of a singular dominant political party. The court’s decision has prompted an immediate scramble within the ruling coalition, signaling significant political turbulence.

The Breakdown of the Merger

The alliance between Ruto’s UDA and Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC, which was intended to solidify the Kenya Kwanza coalition’s dominance, has been rendered legally void. The court found that the dissolution of ANC and its subsequent integration into UDA was unconstitutional. Justice Bahati Mwamuye, known for his vocal stance against the Executive, declared that the merger violated the rights of ANC members and lacked procedural legitimacy.

The merger was supposed to mark the final step in Ruto’s strategy to create a political juggernaut, akin to Kenya’s old KANU party, with aspirations of ruling for decades. Mudavadi, who had folded ANC in favor of the merger, is now left without his party’s full backing. The court’s ruling has created a fracture in the coalition, with key figures in UDA scrambling to reassess their next moves.

Political Fallout and Reactions

The ruling has not been well received within the UDA ranks. Party officials insist that the decision will not alter their political trajectory, maintaining the narrative of “one family.” However, the reality is that UDA now finds itself in a legally precarious position, no longer fully unified with ANC under its fold. The political consolidation Ruto envisioned appears to have encountered an unanticipated setback.

Meanwhile, Musalia Mudavadi is at a crossroads. With ANC’s resurrection, Mudavadi faces a choice: challenge the court’s decision or reclaim his party and regain some measure of political independence. The Prime Cabinet Secretary’s next move will likely determine his political future.

For many, the ruling is seen as a triumph for Kenya’s multi-party democracy. Critics of the merger had warned that the dissolution of smaller parties could push the country back towards a single-party system. The court has reaffirmed the importance of respecting party members’ rights and the democratic process, serving as a cautionary tale to those in power who might seek to centralize political control at any cost.

As the fallout continues, the once-promising political union between UDA and ANC now appears increasingly fragile, with the possibility of deeper fragmentation within the ruling coalition. The coming days will reveal whether Musalia Mudavadi can reassert his position or whether the collapse of the merger signals the beginning of a larger political realignment.