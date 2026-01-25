High Court Ruling Strikes Down 21 Presidential Advisors’ Appointments

The High Court has dealt a significant blow to President William Ruto’s administration, declaring the appointments of 21 presidential advisors unconstitutional and void. The court’s ruling is a major setback for Ruto’s “Broad-Based Government” strategy, which aimed to include political allies and technocrats through these advisory roles.

Appointments Deemed Irregular and Wasteful

In a scathing judgment, Justice Bahati Mwamuye criticized the appointments as “wasteful, opaque, and irregular.” He highlighted that the President had circumvented essential constitutional processes by failing to consult the Public Service Commission (PSC) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), which are tasked with overseeing the recruitment and financial implications of government appointments.

The ruling effectively renders the 21 advisors jobless and prohibits any government payments, including salaries and allowances. This decision stems from a petition filed by the Katiba Institute, which argued that the President had bypassed both the PSC and SRC in the establishment of these positions, a violation of constitutional processes.

Among those impacted are high-profile figures such as economist David Ndii and former Solicitor-General Kennedy Ogeto, both of whom had been selected for roles before any legal framework was put in place. The court found that these individuals were identified for the positions before they were even legally created, undermining the legitimacy of the appointments.

Violation of Constitutional and Fiscal Procedures

Justice Mwamuye’s ruling detailed several violations of both legal and fiscal processes. The court found that there had been no competitive recruitment or public participation in the appointment process, which is a requirement under Kenyan law. Furthermore, the SRC was not consulted regarding the financial implications of creating these positions, breaching the principles of prudent financial management.

Additionally, the PSC’s approval letters were found to be insufficient, lacking detailed analysis of the need for the new offices. The court described the creation of a parallel advisory structure as “unregulated” and potentially unnecessary, a direct violation of Kenya’s constitutional principles.

In response to the ruling, the court ordered the PSC to conduct an audit of all offices established within the Executive Office of the President since 2010, in order to identify any further irregularities in the hiring process.

For President Ruto’s administration, the ruling marks a setback for its efforts to create a more inclusive government through patronage-based appointments. For the taxpayers, however, it represents a rare victory against the growing cost of a bloated government wage bill.