High Court Backs WhatsApp and SMS as Legally Binding Contracts

Kenya’s High Court has made a historic ruling that WhatsApp and SMS messages are legally binding contracts, a decision that has far-reaching implications for both businesses and individuals across the country. In a judgment delivered by Justice Patricia Asiimwe, the court ruled that digital communications, even those as casual as text messages or emojis, can now carry the same weight as a signed paper contract.

The Case and Its Fallout

The ruling stems from the case of Ochiel v. Okoth, in which the defendant, Kennedy Okoth, argued that a lease agreement negotiated over WhatsApp for an ultrasound machine was not valid because it lacked a traditional written contract. However, the court disagreed, affirming that the series of messages exchanged between the parties constituted a binding agreement. The defendant’s failure to pay the agreed amount of Sh145,000, despite clear digital exchanges, led to the landmark decision.

Justice Asiimwe emphasized that modern commerce in Kenya has shifted to digital platforms, noting that “where there is an offer, an acceptance, and consideration—even if evidenced by emojis and timestamps—a binding agreement exists.” The court’s ruling reflects the evolving nature of trade, especially within the growing gig economy, where digital communications often replace formal written contracts.

Implications for Businesses and Consumers

This groundbreaking decision eliminates the common defense of “it wasn’t in writing” and introduces new risks and responsibilities for both business owners and consumers. The ruling strengthens protections for informal traders, especially in the growing digital marketplaces of Instagram and Jiji, where simple DMs or texts confirming orders can now be enforceable by law.

Experts warn that the ruling also means businesses must be more cautious in their communications. A simple “thumbs up” or a silent response to a message could now be interpreted as tacit acceptance of a contract, turning casual interactions into legal obligations. Furthermore, deleting messages could be seen as tampering with evidence, akin to destroying a contract.

Legal professionals are urging business owners to formalize their digital communications and consider creating designated platforms for official transactions to avoid casual exchanges being misconstrued as binding contracts.

The ruling aligns Kenya with global legal trends in jurisdictions like the UK and Singapore, where electronic agreements are increasingly recognized. However, it also signals a need for businesses to adapt quickly to the new digital landscape, where even the smallest message could now carry legal consequences.