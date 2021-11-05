Hidden Aim Assist Stat in ‘Destiny 2’ Explained

Although neither of these stats exist in the game, new “Destiny 2” players may have noted that some mods, perks, or abilities refer to “target acquisition” or “accuracy.” These two actually boost a hidden aim assist stat that all players benefit from, regardless of whatever control input device they select.

Aim assist in “Destiny 2” actively assists players in landing their shots more often. This secret stat is immediately sensed by controller users in the form of aim stickiness, in which the player’s camera movement slows down and somewhat tracks targets whenever the crosshairs are close to an adversary.

Aim help, on the other hand, is more than just this classic strategy. From the r/DestinyTheGame subreddit, u/Mercules904 has provided a brief and simplified explanation of how this metric works.

In “Destiny 2,” how does aim assist work?

The main benefit of the aim help stat is how much it can bend bullets toward a target, aside from increased reticle friction for controller users. This effect is present on all platforms because it is incorporated into the game.

Higher aim help values indicate that even if the center of their reticles is slightly off-target, players will still hit their targets since the game adjusts their shots for them. Bullets that would ordinarily fly past an opponent swerve toward them, while bullets that would normally strike an enemy’s neck or upper chest curve upward to strike their head instead.

What factors influence goal assist?

The following elements influence the efficiency of the bullet bending effect:

Aim assist stats vary by weapon, and can be enhanced by using modifications like Aiming Adjuster or weapon-specific targeting mods.

Aim assist is also affected by the distance between players and their objectives. Outside of this effective aim help range (usually specified by a weapon’s range stat), bullets will not bend toward targets and will instead shoot normally. Higher zoom levels increase a weapon’s effective range, increasing the value of aim help.

Finally, the effect of aim help will progressively fade as players continue to fire their weapons. This phenomenon is known as “accuracy blossoming,” and it occurs when a player fires a fully automatic weapon without letting go of the trigger.

Tips for PlayingAim assist values vary based on the weapon and input device used. The Last Word hand cannon, for example, is far more powerful in the hands of a console player simply because. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.