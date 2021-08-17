Hibiki, a new traditional Japanese restaurant in Liverpool’s city center, has opened its doors.

On Renshaw Street in the city center, a new restaurant has opened.

Hibiki is a traditional Japanese restaurant with a large menu with specialty dishes such as aburi teriyaki eel (flame seared teriyaki sea eel), katsu steaks, and slow cooked beef ribs, as well as sushi, salads, seafood, ramen, and vegetarian options.

Renshaw Street, in the heart of Liverpool’s bustling city center, is lined with restaurants, cafes, and stores for visitors and locals alike.

It’s only a few blocks from bustling Bold and Hardman Streets, so it’s not always as busy as its neighbors, but that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be.

Hibiki joins The Butterfly and the Grasshopper and Chy Liverpool as new restaurants.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a significant impact on the hospitality industry, resulting in the permanent closure of a number of small enterprises, restaurants, and other establishments.

All restrictions were lifted on July 19 as part of the government’s route out of lockdown, with many restaurants eager to welcome back customers and make up for lost time, while new locations like Hibiki want to make their mark on our city.

From 12.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m., Hibiki is open.