Here’s Why YouTube Is Making Changes To The Dislike Button.

YouTube, a Google-owned video-sharing network, has chosen to make some adjustments to the dislike button as a result of an experiment.

The goal of the experiment was to see if tweaking the dislike button may reduce harassment directed towards creators.

“Over the following few days, this modification will be phased in,” they said. “We recognize that some of you will disagree with our decision… but we feel it is the right thing to do for our platform–to better protect creators from harassment.” The hate button, on the other hand, isn’t going away anytime soon. Viewers can still dislike a video, and the count is still visible to the video’s creator. YouTube Studio allows content creators to keep track of their dislikes.

Viewers are less likely to hit a video’s dislike button to purposefully boost the total if the dislike count is not displayed, according to research.

“In a blog post, YouTube noted, “Our experiment data indicated a reduction in dislike attacking behavior.” “We want to provide a welcoming and respectful environment in which creators can thrive and feel free to express themselves.””