Here’s Why These Former Google Employees Are Filing a Lawsuit Against the Company.

Three former Google employees are suing the firm, alleging that they were treated unfairly, in violation of the corporation’s “don’t be evil” motto.

Google dismissed Rebecca Rivers, Paul Duke, and Sophie Waldman, according to their claims, for protesting the company’s decision to provide software to Customs and Border Protection under a 2019 agreement with the Trump administration.

“Rivers, Waldman, and Duke each participated in acts consistent with Google’s ‘Don’t be evil’ contractual commitment,” the lawsuit claims.

The three had individually disclosed information and performed “systematic searches” for material “beyond the scope of their job,” according to Google.

The software engineers claim that Google violated their code of conduct, and they are seeking compensation for “severe damage to their reputation and ability to find gainful employment.”

The National Labor Relations Board of the United States filed a complaint against Google and its parent firm Alphabet last year, alleging that they were “interfering with, limiting, and coercing employees in the exercise of their rights protected in Section 7 of the Act.”