Here’s Why ‘Fortnite’ Is Permanently Closed In China.

“Fortnite” will no longer be officially supported in China, thereby cutting off a large number of players.

According to PC Gamer, “Fortnite’s” Chinese servers will be turned off on November 15th, ending the game’s apparent testing phase.

The official Chinese website for the enormously popular battle royale game also announced that it will no longer be playable after this date, and that players will no longer be able to create new accounts.

The Chinese translation of “Fortnite,” or “Fortress Night,” appears to be a completely different game than the version played by the rest of the world. Premium cash was earned in-game rather than purchased with real money, and many gameplay limits were implemented to comply with Chinese gaming rules, according to The Gamer.

Microtransactions, which were forbidden by the Chinese government, account for the majority of the game’s earnings, according to Gamerant.

Aside from the game’s cash system being fully free-to-play, several of the game’s aspects were simplified to make it more approachable to newcomers, and players would not gain any XP after 90 minutes of gaming. In addition, the game’s pictures of skulls were eliminated.

A number of gamers and internet users claimed that “Fortress Night’s” collapse was due to China’s recent crackdown on gaming.

A new set of rules was recently enacted in China to discourage young people from spending too much time playing video games, with the government even going so far as to use facial recognition technology to identify rulebreakers.

Chinese gamers under the age of 18 will only be able to play online video games for one hour each day on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and national holidays starting in September, in an effort to combat the country’s purported gaming addiction epidemic.

Players have also been compelled to register their online gaming profiles using their real identities in order for enforcers to monitor them more easily.

Gaming businesses such as Tencent, miHoYo, and NetEase have all followed the government’s video game regulations. All future online gaming approvals in China have been halted and will remain so until further notice.

The suspension of “Fortress Night” could simply be a coincidence, as the business behind the game’s operations indicated that the game’s testing phase will conclude later this month.