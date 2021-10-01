Here’s Where You Can Get ‘FIFA 22’ in the United States.

FIFA 22 is now available for Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox One S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Those who pre-ordered the sports game have had access to it for a few days, and EA Play members were allowed to try it out for a limited time last week. However, actual copies of the game finally hit store shelves today.

The following is a list of stores in the United States where you can purchase FIFA 22, which was recently released.

FIFA 22 Is On Track

Target sells all versions of FIFA 22 on consoles. At the time of writing, you can add the game to your cart on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch.

The costs range from $39.99 for the Switch to $69.99 for the Xbox One (for the next-gen editions). As an add-on, you can purchase ‘FIFA Points’ cards.

While Newegg does not have any physical copies of FIFA 22, you may purchase digital codes for the game.

The price of the Xbox Series X Ultimate Edition is $99.99. Check out our website’s coverage of the pricier edition of the release to discover what’s included.

There are also codes for the regular version on PC (redeemable via EA’s Origin network) and Xbox available elsewhere. At the time of writing, Newegg had no PlayStation codes available.

FIFA 22 is presently available at Best Buy for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The former is available for $69.99 as a physical disc release. Meanwhile, the Xbox port is becoming slightly less expensive due to the fact that it is only a code that must be redeemed digitally.

The Ultimate Edition is also available for the Xbox Series X for $119.99, which is higher than other merchants’ prices.

FIFA 22 is now available at Walmart.

Walmart currently has every physical media release of FIFA 22 in stock.

You won’t be able to acquire the digital version here because the merchant doesn’t sell PC codes, but you’ll have access to the rest of the options.

