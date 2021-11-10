Here’s Where To Find Every Hidden Car In ‘Forza Horizon 5’ Barn Finds.

Most cars in Forza Horizon 5 can be purchased from the showroom or won on the “Wheelspin” gacha machine. However, you can only add a few vintage rides to your collection by locating them in abandoned storage units strewn around the area.

There are 14 of these “Barn Finds” for you to find and restore, some of which are quite well hidden. When you find one of the neglected automobiles, it will not be immediately added to your inventory; instead, you will have to wait for a set length of time for it to receive some much-needed TLC from a mechanic. It will be added to your garage after this time has passed.

Throughout the game, you will receive phone calls from other characters who will inform you of the locations of barn finds. These tips will appear at random intervals, so you can get them in whatever order you want (with a few exceptions).

You’ll notice a purple circle emerge somewhere on the map after receiving a tip, giving you a rough indication of the area you need to search. However, these aren’t exact coordinates, and you could end up looking for a long time.

The Washington Newsday has put together a handy guide to assist you in finding each of the barn findings.

Barn Locations in ‘Forza Horizon 5’

1986 Renault 4L Export This vehicle can be found in the map’s far northwest desert section.

MK1 Ford Racing Escort On the map, this barn lies immediately above the “L” in “La Gran Caldera.”

The location of the Toyota T100 Baja Truck is on the outskirts of the southernmost crop circle. It’s a short distance south of De Otro Mundo.

Porsche 911 Carrera RS is a sports car produced by Porsche. The barn was discovered on the eastern base of the La Gran Caldera volcano. It’s hidden behind a thicket of trees, but if you keep an eye out for the bright red house, you’ll finally find it.

BMW 2002 Turbo Barn Location: This is one of the most out-of-the-way barns, with no notable landmarks around. You’ll need to keep your eyes peeled for a little. This is a condensed version of the information.