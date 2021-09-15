Here’s What’s New In Apex Legends’ Evolution Update.

The first major “Apex Legends” mid-season content update has gone out, and Rampart fans have a lot to look forward to.

The Evolution update brings a slew of new features, including a new POI, limited-time game modes, and cosmetics for some of the game’s most popular characters. There are also a slew of balance tweaks aimed at making legends and weaponry more competitive.

Here’s a quick rundown of all the key features of the upcoming “Apex Legends” patch that fans should be aware of.

Big Maude is a new POI.

Big Maude, Rampart’s mod shop, has made its way to World’s Edge, offering as a new point of interest for players to fight in. Apart from being a new region, Big Maude’s shop also sells fully-equipped weaponry, which should encourage gamers to stop by.

Takeover of Rampart Arenas

Due to Rampart’s takeover, Arena users should expect the shop to sell various customized weapons for a significantly lower price. These improved versions will take the place of their lower-tier counterparts, drastically altering how these weaponry perform in this game style. Expect to see a lot more machine weapons throughout each game.

The Ultimate Rework of Rampart

Rampart now has the option to take her minigun around with her. Rampart, on the other hand, will only have one magazine, therefore players should strive to make every shot count or spend that magazine suppressing the proper targets.

A brand-new heirloom weapon has been developed.

The Problem Solver, Rampart’s iconic pipe wrench that doubles as a fighting weapon and gumball dispenser, was introduced in Evolution.

Cosmetics

Octane, Wraith, Fuse, Pathfinder, Bangalore, and Lifeline have all received a new batch of limited-time cosmetics. Crypto, Caustic, Bloodhound, and Revenant are among the new skins available in the store.

Changes in the Balance

Revenant’s Death Totem has been nerfed significantly, and it now plays a noticeable audio and visual signal everytime it is used. The horizontal boost range of Octane’s Jump Pad was also nerfed, as was his passive HP regen.

Meanwhile, Bloodhound received a tweak to their team’s Quality of Life. Every time he pings a hint, his entire team will be able to see when it was last updated.

The Bocek’s draw speed was reduced significantly, but its maximum ammo and ammo-per-brick amounts were raised. The Hemlok’s hipfire capabilities were also improved slightly.

The damage of Shatter Caps was increased by a little amount for both the Bocek and the 30-30 Repeater. Brief News from Washington Newsday.