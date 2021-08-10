Here’s What to Look Forward To At Gamescom 2021.

After E3 and the majority of the major game announcements, many gamers are left wondering what else is in store for them. Gamescom 2021, which will take place later this month, will provide even more important gaming-related news and announcements.

Gamescom will, as in past years, include a variety of major participants in the gaming business, ranging from AAA studios and publishers to indie game creators. Gamers should expect some huge announcements at Gamescom 2021, but the specifics are still unknown.

Some of the brands and organizations that are taking part have previously been made public. The Gamescom 2021 schedule now has three participants, according to PCGamesN. By the end of the month, the following list of confirmed press conferences and presenters will be available to players.

24th of August – Xbox

Xbox will be featured on the first day of Gamescom 2021, and it is expected to offer more information about titles that fans currently know about or have been released, such as “Halo Infinite.”

Xbox previously announced “Starfield” and its projected release date during E3, and fans can only hope that further information about the game will be released at Gamescom.

It’s conceivable that Xbox will show off upgrades for “Elder Scrolls Online,” “Fallout 76,” or possibly “Avowed,” Obsidian’s new RPG in development.

“Opening Night Live” with Geoff Keighley – August 25.

Geoff Keighley hosts a two-hour show called “Opening Night Live.” Fans may expect to hear about some of the most anticipated products and enhancements for the Christmas season.

The Future Games Show will take place on August 26th.

During the Future Games Show’s presentation, about 40 games are expected to be displayed. Fans should keep in mind that this will largely consist of releases from independent developers or AAA studios, thus expectations should be moderated.

This presentation, on the other hand, is expected to include prominent names like Koch Media, Team17, and Tripwire Interactive, all of which are known for successful titles like “Metro Exodus,” “Overcooked,” the “Worms” series, and “Killing Floor,” among others.