Here’s What to Expect From Inazuma’s Upcoming Island, ‘Genshin Impact.’

Patch 2.2 will include a plethora of new features, including a new treasure-filled island and a slew of new enemies to contend with.

The fog-covered Tsurumi Island will be the newest addition to the Inazuma region of “Genshin Impact.” Following the arrival of Seirai and Watatsumi islands in the previous patch, this will be the third island to be added to the game.

Tsurumi, like these islands, will have its own theme, that of a fog-covered region, as well as a new set of adversaries to contend with.

Players will be given a commission to explore Tsurumi Island. MiHoYo stated that exploring Tsurumi will be done in a step-by-step manner, similar to how Seirai Island was introduced previously. The new island will be to the south of the archipelago, cloaked in a mysterious fog that may play a key role in the Adventurer’s Guild’s commission.

New interactable objects will be added to Tsurumi Island to aid gamers in navigating the misty regions. Stormstones that react to Electro will litter the landscape, while illuminating totems will aid players lost in the fog, akin to the Golden Apple Archipelago event’s early exploration phase.

A new chest tier, Remarkable Chests, may be found all throughout Tsurumi Island. The blueprints for teapot furnishings will be found in these new chests. Fortunately, gamers won’t have to waste time looking for Remarkable Chests because miHoYo placed them in convenient locations.

Rifthounds, a new opponent type that resembles spectral wolves, lurk in the fog of Tsurumi. Rifthounds have the ability to inflict the Corrosion status on players, which causes all party members to lose HP regardless of whether they are on the field or not. Corrosion can take down active characters, while non-active characters will cease losing HP once they reach 15% of their maximum HP.

Rifthounds take more damage from their respective element. When near death, these monsters will fight more ferociously at the cost of being even more vulnerable to their elemental weakness.

On October 13, Tsurumi Island will be released alongside the remainder of “Genshin Impact’s” Patch 2.2.