Here’s What to Expect From Gamescom 2021, From ‘Halo Infinite’ to ‘COD: Vanguard.’

The formal Gamescom event will go off Wednesday afternoon with the Opening Night Live broadcast, after Tuesday’s Xbox-specific presentation.

This website has already created a separate guide that explains how to view this webcast as well as the remainder of the week’s schedule. While the article highlights a few titles that have been confirmed to appear on Wednesday, here are some additional predictions for the 2021 Gamescom convention.

First Look at ‘Call of Duty: Vanguard’

Geoff Keighley, the host of Gamescom, has announced on Twitter that the next Call of Duty will be one of the conference’s highlights.

As a special guest, actress Laura Bailey will join Keighley, and the two will play through a mission from the World War II shooter’s campaign together. There’s no indication on whether players will get a sneak glimpse at the multiplayer mode, but with the game releasing in just a few months (on November 5), we wouldn’t count it out. After all, we’ve only seen a cinematic trailer so far, and we still don’t know how the game will appear in motion.

On that topic, Keighley has confirmed that the gameplay preview will run on next-gen hardware, which means we’ll get our first genuine look at COD’s premiere on the Xbox One X and PlayStation 5.

During @gamescom Opening Night Live on Wednesday, see the first raw, true next-gen gameplay of @CallofDuty Vanguard.

Don’t miss out on an extended level run with special guests. @SHGames and Laura Bailey (@LauraBaileyVO)

The release date for ‘Halo Infinite’ has been revealed.

Because nothing has been formally confirmed, this one is less certain, although Halo was glaringly absent from Tuesday’s Xbox event. Many people believe that Microsoft is reserving any new information for the major Gamescom event on Wednesday.

The campaign and multiplayer aspects of Halo Infinite have previously been shown off extensively, with the latter receiving a technical preview in July. We know what to expect in terms of the overall tale, the graphical performance, and how to watch it online by now. This is a condensed version of the information.