Here’s What Happened During the State of Play Livestream in October.

On Wednesday, October 27, Sony presented another State of Play broadcast, during which it showcased a lineup of planned PS5 and PS4 titles.

God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and a new Wolverine game were among the highlights of the publisher’s most recent showcase, which took place in early September and announced a number of important projects, including God of War: Ragnarok, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and a new Wolverine game. In comparison, this week’s State of Play was a more subdued affair, focusing primarily on indie titles and upgrades to current titles.

Anyone looking for information about the long-awaited Horizon Forbidden West or the fabled Hogwarts Legacy will have been disappointed by the 20-minute presentation. According to the reactions in the livestream chat, this appears to be the case for many, as many of the comments are simply people asking when the AAA titles would be released (spoiler alert: this never happened).

With games like Call of Duty: Vanguard and Battlefield 2042 recently conducting their own showcase events, it’s understandable that Sony wouldn’t have as much to show this time around. If you prefer unusual films or simply want a break from the regular blockbusters, there was plenty to pique your interest here.

With that stated, here’s what happened during the State of Play broadcast in October.

The release date for Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach has been confirmed.

Proof that Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is still in development was one of the major revelations from the State of Play.

After its developer (Scott Cawthon) departed from game production due to disputes over his political views, fans began to fear that the horror game would be cancelled. A new gameplay clip for Security Breach surfaced in yesterday’s State of Play, assuaging those anxieties and revealing that the sequel is still in the works.

Not only that, but with a PlayStation release date of Thursday, December 16, it will arrive sooner than many expected.

The KartRider Drift Beta has been announced.

It’s no wonder that Mario Kart 8 has spawned a slew of imitators, given that it’s one of the most popular games of all time. Square Enix recently debuted its take on the genre (with Chocobo GP), and now it’s time to see what they’ve come up with. This is a condensed version of the information.