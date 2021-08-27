Here’s How to Watch MLK’s “I Have a Dream” Speech on “Fortnite.”

To commemorate the 58th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s landmark “I Have a Dream” speech, Fortnite is looking into the history behind it.

What Is the March Through Time Event in ‘Fortnite’?

TIME Studios presents “March Through Time,” an in-game event that allows players to tour a virtual reproduction of Washington, D.C. in 1963.

Members of the Fortnite community, including ChaseJackman, GQuanoe, XWDFr, and YU7A, constructed this museum-like setting. The Washington Monument and the Lincoln Memorial, where Dr. King delivered his famous speech on the subject of civil rights, are both featured as landmarks.

March Through Time, an interactive experience created by @Chasejackman1, @GQuanoe, @XWDFr, and @YU7A 16 in @FNCreate, honors Dr. King’s work.

Explore a redesigned Washington, D.C., and hear Dr. King’s famous address, among other things.

Players will be able to see a full recording of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech on a big screen in the middle of the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool while exploring the replica of the United States Capitol. It’s designed similarly to the various virtual concerts that Fortnite has staged in the past (like the recent Ariana Grande Rift Tour) as a community event, with a variety of participatory features.

For example, a set of special emotes has been added just for the March Through Time event, and players will also be able to complete other (non-combat) minigames strewn across the landscape. There are some platforming challenges, collectible object scavenger hunts, and puzzles among them. If you complete all of these tasks, you will receive a limited-edition “D.C. 63” locker spray.

A little window in the corner of the screen will continue to play the “I Have a Dream” video recording while you are partaking in the minigames and otherwise exploring Fortnite’s rendition of Washington, D.C.

