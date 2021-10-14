Here’s How to Register for Sony’s Direct PS5 Restock Purchases.

During the approaching holiday season, PS5s will be available for purchase on Sony’s official storefront, but you’ll have to get in line early to register your interest.

The PlayStation 5 has proven exceedingly elusive since its release in November 2020. Restocks for the console are few and far between due to a global computer chip scarcity, and whenever there is a drop at a big shop, inventories are sometimes exhausted in a matter of seconds.

Even the most attentive users are having difficulty obtaining next-generation electronics. These supply concerns have been exacerbated, as they have been with the Xbox Series X, by opportunistic scalpers who stockpile units and then sell them for an inflated price.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, individuals who missed out on a PS5 in 2020 will be eager to make amends this year. While The Washington Newsday will continue to provide regular resupply updates to assist you, it will remain a significant problem.

PS5 Holiday Purchases Announced by Sony

Fortunately, Sony has just revealed that a limited quantity of PS5s will be available for purchase directly from the manufacturer in November.

This online sale will only be available to residents of the United States, and if you are interested, you must register on PlayStation’s website.

If you register with an email address linked to a PlayStation Network (PSN) ID, you may be invited to join a virtual line later this year.

How to Sign Up for the PlayStation 5 Restock Event

On the official PlayStation website, you can now register for the upcoming resupply event.

You’ll need to have an email address associated with an active PSN ID on hand. If you don’t already have one, you can make one right now using the link on the resupply event page.

If you are chosen, you will receive an email in November 2021 inviting you to make a purchase. In the meantime, if you are not one of the chosen few, you will receive no response at all. This is a condensed version of the information.