Here’s How to Get the New Skins in ‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror 2021.

The date for Overwatch’s “Halloween Terror” event in 2021 has been revealed, and it will feature a range of eerie skins for players to earn, as is customary.

For those unfamiliar with Halloween Terror, it began in 2016 and has continued every October since then. Every year, for the course of this event, Blizzard’s first-person shooter gets a horror-themed makeover, complete with special cosmetic awards and the reintroduction of the “Junkenstien’s Revenge” mode.

It’s one of the most anticipated events on the Overwatch calendar, with fans anxiously anticipating new outfits for all of their favorite heroes. Winston was transformed into a feral werewolf at last year’s Halloween Terror event, Sigma cosplayed as the maritime spirit of the Flying Dutchman, and D.Va’s mech was transformed into a classic haunted house.

Blizzard Entertainment has officially revealed some facts about the upcoming Halloween event in 2021, as well as a handful of the future skins. Everything you need to know is right here.

When Does the ‘Overwatch’ Halloween Terror 2021 Event Start?

The official Overwatch Twitter account announced that this year’s Halloween Terror event will begin on Tuesday, October 12.

It will run until November 2, giving you just three weeks to complete all of the challenges and earn all of the limited goodies. This year’s 21-day period is consistent with prior years, which lasted the same amount of time.

While there is no official start or end time for the event, it is worth noting that these things usually start about 1 p.m. ET in Overwatch.

How to Get the Halloween Terror Skins in ‘Overwatch’

Several unique skins will be available to unlock throughout the Halloween Terror event, as is customary.

We know that Roadhog will be given a Pennywise the Clown makeover based on early promotional tweets. His silver hair has been colored brilliant crimson and his characteristic gasmask has been painted with a rictus grin. Meanwhile, the tank hero’s stomach tattoo will have a maniacal jester’s visage, along with the ominous text “Smile.”

