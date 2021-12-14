Here’s How To Get ‘Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun,’ Which Is Free.

For a limited time, gamers can download Mimimi Games’ incredible stealth game “Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun” for free, no strings attached.

The game is presently available for free on GOG as part of the platform’s regular promotions. To acquire the game for free, interested individuals must create a GOG account or log in using their social network profiles. It will be sent immediately to their games collection on their account, where they may download it.

“Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun” is a hardcore stealth game that is played from a top-down isometric perspective. To maintain peace across the land, players will command a team of exceptional specialists from Japan’s Edo era.

Players in “Shadow Tactics,” like in other stealth games, will have to rely on cleverness rather than brute strength. Smoke bombs, disguises, grappling hooks, and other equipment are among the many tools available in the game. “Shadow Tactics,” on the other hand, sets itself apart from other stealth games by employing a top-down perspective and the ability to control many characters at once.

Fans of hardcore games will enjoy this game. In “Shadow Tactics,” encounters are designed to be as frightening as possible, with near-impossible obstacles at every level that demand quick thinking and sharp wits. Explore the mighty castles of Feudal Japan in beautifully-crafted environments that were created just for the game’s concept.

To accomplish the challenges, players must control five different characters, each with their own set of tools. Hayato, a ninja, can scramble up rooftops quickly and silently murder foes with melee and ranged attacks. The samurai Mugen is ideal for taking out a large number of foes at once. Meanwhile, traps, decoys, and disguises can be used by the geisha Aiko and the street urchin Yuki to divert the enemy’s attention. Finally, the enigmatic Takuma has a variety of weaponry at his disposal, including knockout gas and gunpowder-based weapons.

“Shadow Tactics: Blades Of The Shogun” is a must-have for aficionados of stealth games, especially those interested in Japan’s Edo period. Before the website’s offer expires, make sure to claim this free title from GOG.