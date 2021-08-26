Here’s How To Get ‘Saints Row: The Third Remastered’ For Free Right Now.

On the Epic Games Store, the remastered edition of “Saints Row: The Third,” often known as “Saints Row 3,” is presently available for free. Users have until September 2 to claim this game, after which it will be permanently added to their game collections.

The Epic Games Store promotion coincides with the recent announcement of a “Saints Row” remake at Gamescom 2021. The new game will take a fresh look at the 3rd Street Saints and take place in a brand-new setting inspired by the American Southwest. However, based on the cinematic teaser, it appears that the relaunch will have the same kind of over-the-top gameplay as “Saints Row 3.”

“Saints Row 3” increased the opulence of its two predecessors, transforming the series from a “GTA” spoof into a distinct brand known for its chaotic gameplay and sense of humour.

Steelport, a huge metropolis overrun by street gangs and criminal groups, is the setting for the game. After a competing organization called The Syndicate kicked them out of their native turf of Stilwater, the major setting of “Saints Row 2,” the 3rd Street Saints, a once-common street gang that blossomed into a commercial behemoth, has been forced to relocate to Steelport.

Players will assume the role of The Boss, the Saints’ leader, as they attempt to reclaim control and claim Steelport for themselves. Local criminal gangs, on the other hand, are not going down without a fight.

Some of the most ridiculous weaponry and mechanics in the franchise may be found in “Saints Row 3.” Players can use futuristic weapons like laser rifles and hoverjets to knock out foes, beat them to the ground with lucha libre wrestling maneuvers, or take a more unconventional approach by shooting people with a truck-mounted cannon.

The series’ shift from seriousness to a wackier world that doesn’t take itself too seriously was largely well received by fans. Volition, on the other hand, took the exaggerations of “Saints Row 3” to new heights with “Saints Row IV” and its offshoot, “Gat Out Of Hell.” The sudden shift in setting in both games didn’t sit well with the playerbase, and most of them preferred the first three “Saints Row” games.