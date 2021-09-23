Here’s how iOS 15 lets users find their iPhones even while they’re turned off.

Apple just launched the iOS 15 update, and one of the most intriguing features is the ability to follow your iPhone even when it is turned off. Here are some pointers on how to go about doing it.

The iPhone’s traceability function, particularly the Find My app, has been updated in iOS 15. Users may now find their iPhones even if they are running low on battery, resting, in power reserve mode, or turned off.

To do so, iPhone users must first go to Find My Settings and enable the Find My Network capability before changing the Find My Network functionality. The default setting for this feature is “on.”

According to Apple, iPhone users can use this capability to find their devices for up to 24 hours.

“Even if your device has been deleted, the Find My Network and Activation Lock features might help you find it. The Hello screen will clearly reflect that your device is locked, locatable, and remains yours, to help ensure that no one is fooled into purchasing it,” the tech giant added.

Users can also enable Separation Alerts, which will help them to locate the device within their home. The iPhone will notify users if they have left a compatible gadget behind, and the Find My option will provide directions to locate the item.

Apple’s iOS 15 also improves Live Locations, which is critical when using the Find My app to locate a family member. Instead of providing users with a new position every few minutes, it now provides continuous streaming updates of the target’s location.

When users are looking for someone’s position, this function attempts to provide an immediate sense of direction, speed, and progress, according to the Cupertino-based startup.

Users can also add a Find My widget to their Home screen or Today View. This allows iPhone users to track items without having to launch the Find My app. The widgets will come in small and larger sizes and can be used to keep track of people and things.

Users can track family members who have enabled location sharing in the People feature, while the Items feature tracks AirTag and third-party devices that use the Find My network in the Items feature.