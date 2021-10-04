Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Windows 11’s Release.

Windows 11 will be released in just a few hours, and Microsoft has revealed that support for Windows 10 will cease in 2025.

According to CNET, only Windows 10 customers are eligible for a free upgrade to Windows 11. Older operating systems will have to pay to get the most recent big update.

Users of Windows 7 who want to upgrade to Windows 10 for free access to Windows 11 should keep two things in mind.

First, they can purchase the Windows 10 Home update for $139 (£120, AU$225) from the Microsoft website. According to Microsoft’s official announcement when Windows 10 was released in July 2015, free upgrades were technically available until 2016. Several customers, on the other hand, report that the free Windows 10 update worked for them until August of this year.

They may also need to verify that their devices are compatible with the new operating system. Microsoft already released a list of devices that are compatible with the Windows 11 upgrade. According to reports, older PCs running Windows 10 would not be able to run the new OS.

Several Windows Insiders, on the other hand, have reported that after installing a recent developer update, their devices that previously operated well on Windows 11 beta now show unexpected reactions. Users on the beta said they received a message saying their device doesn’t support Windows 11, despite the fact that it’s on the list of supported devices.

Microsoft, on the other hand, stopped supporting Windows 7 more than a year ago. Microsoft has now announced that it will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025.

Devices will continue to work on computers running unsupported versions of the operating system. Non-Microsoft support, on the other hand, may put machines at risk due to a lack of technical support and security upgrades from the firm.

Windows 11 is the next edition of Windows, according to Microsoft. According to XDA Developers, it took Microsoft six years to release the Windows 10 successor.