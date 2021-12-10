Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Warhammer 40K: Space Marine’ Sequel.

After more than a decade, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is getting a long-awaited sequel.

The original game was released in September 2011 and earned positive reviews from both fans and critics. It was praised for its unusual blend of third-person shooting and hack-and-slash gameplay, but it was also praised for accurately replicating the feel of the model wargame on which it was based.

While Space Marine was a success, it was not a blockbuster enough to warrant a quick sequel.

In fact, the game (which was supposed to be the first in a trilogy) ended on a frustrating cliffhanger, with protagonist Titus facing charges of heresy by the Inquisition.

This dangling story line has been left unanswered for years. Fans may finally breathe a collective sigh of relief, as Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 will soon bring the story to a close (a true mouthful of a title).

The sequel was announced during the Game Awards webcast yesterday, along with a worldwide premiere trailer. The clip is mostly made up of pre-rendered cinematic footage, so it doesn’t give you much to go on.

However, right at the end, there’s a little taster video of gameplay that gives you a taste of the furious battle to come. The sophisticated Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 hardware have also been used to give the franchise a next-gen makeover.

What Operating Systems Will ‘Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2’ Be Available For?

There is no official news on when Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 will be released as of this writing, but we do know what platforms it will be launched on.

You’ll be able to play it on the Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC, according to the website.

There isn’t a single mention of the Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Given that the release of Space Marine 2 is still a long way off, it’s possible that earlier consoles will no longer be supported by the time it arrives.

Who is working on the sequel to Warhammer 40K: Space Marine?

The team behind Space Marine 2 is not the same as the one behind the original installment.

Saber Interactive will take the place of Relic Entertainment.