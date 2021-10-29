Here’s Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Fortnite’ Shadow Midas Skin.

The Shadow Midas skin has finally appeared in the Fortnite item market after a year of waiting.

If you’re unfamiliar with this sought cosmetic, it was created by Epic Games (as opposed to a crossover character like Bloodsport or Loki). It’s a variation of the normal Midas outfit, which appeared in Chapter 2 of Season 2 and was only accessible after attaining level 100 in the battle pass.

The original Midas, like his namesake from Greek mythology, had the ability to turn whatever he touches into solid gold. If players equip his skin, a golden wrap will be applied to any weapon they pick up.

The Shadow Midas version operates similarly to the original Midas, only instead of turning everything to gold, he covers everything in an eerie dark aura. This “shadow effect” has also engulfed the guy himself, giving him a sinister appearance (perhaps linked to the interdimensional cubes strewn over the island).

Last Halloween, Shadow Midas originally debuted, but he was simply an A.I.-controlled boss encounter at the time. Many anticipated he would become an unlocked skin in the future, however that did not happen in 2020.

Shadow Midas is now available for purchase in the Fortnite item shop, indicating that Epic Games has heeded popular demand.

For far too long, he’s been a shadow hiding in the shadows.

Finally, he appears— get the Shadow Midas Outfit right away! — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) October 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/3nhopjmS7h What Does the Shadow Midas Skin Cost? The Shadow Midas skin is available for 1,500 V-bucks. It’s tough to make an exact conversion here (since V-bucks are only available in defined numbers), but this roughly translates to $12.

The Shadow Midas skin is not available in any bundles, unlike the new Batman Who Laughs outfit. You will not receive a glider, emote, harvesting tool, or any other goods as a result of this.

The costume does, however, contain the aforementioned shadow touch effect (which makes your weapons glow purple) and two other styles to choose from.

What Is the Reactive Style of Shadow Midas?

