Here Are The First 5 Playable Classes In ‘Elden Ring.’

The first glimpse at “Elden Ring’s” initial classes has been released, providing players a sneak peek at the game’s numerous diverse playstyles.

The “Souls” series has always had a broad class structure, and “Elden Ring” appears to have the same approach to character customization.

Players will be able to choose what kind of character class they wish to start off as in “Elden Ring,” much as in prior games. Players can choose from five different character classes in the game so far: Warrior, Enchanted Knight, Prophet, Champion, and Bloody Wolf.

The existing classes in “Elden Ring” are very similar to those in “Demons’ Souls” and “Dark Souls,” including the traditional heavy, medium, and light armor classes, as well as the Enchanted Knight, which appears to be a pre-built hybrid melee and magic class.

These five classes will be available in the future closed network test, and they should provide enough variety for players to fully appreciate “Elden Ring’s” improved and expanded combat.

It’s been reported that “Elden Ring” would allow players to customize their characters in terms of what gear they can wear and what spells or abilities they can utilize. Instead of having certain skills tied to weapons, players will be able to pair these abilities with different weapon types for a more flexible experience. A more refined version of the Weapon Arts from “Dark Souls 3” will be available in the game, but instead of having certain skills tied to weapons, players will be able to pair these abilities with different weapon types for a more flexible experience.

In earlier FromSoft games, players may choose from up to ten distinct pre-built character classes at the character creation screen. Unlike many other RPGs, however, these classes just determine what equipment and stats players begin with. If the players choose to follow that route, even a knight-type starting class can wind up as an agile assassin or a spell-slinging mage.

Players will have even more leeway in crafting the class they wish to play with the upcoming modifications to “Elden Ring’s” skill system.

Friday will mark the start of the closed network test, which will go until November 14th. Unfortunately, the test is no longer available for registration.