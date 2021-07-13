Here Are The Best Add-Ons For ‘STALKER Anomaly’

While “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly” is a standalone mod, there are other smaller mods known as “add-ons” that can enhance the overall experience. Visual enhancements, quality of life adjustments, weapon overhauls, and other features may be included in these add-ons.

Players who desire a more immersive experience or a more aesthetically beautiful game will find a plethora of add-ons that can drastically alter the way they play “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly.”

Here’s a list of some of the greatest “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly” add-ons to try.

Sharpsticks And Boomsticks

This is one of many weapon packs available for “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly,” and it’s ideal for gamers who find the main game’s weaponry to be lacking in sound and motion. B.A.S. (short for Boomsticks And Sharpsticks) is a set of custom-made weaponry and melee weapons designed to give the game a more tactical feel.

B.A.S. reworks all weapon animations and provides players with a variety of mods such as canted sights, multi-zoom optics, and more.

Overhaul of Trader

The Trader Overhaul add-on modifies the logic that governs trader inventories. Trader inventories will become substantially more unique once this add-on is implemented, depending on the trader. For example, faction-specific traders will only sell gear that respective factions utilize frequently.

More traders will be added to the game, as well as some additional features such as trader tiers, which influence the quality of their goods.

FX in Hollywood

When bullets hit particular materials, the Hollywood FX add-on changes the game’s impact effects, resulting in more blood, dust, rubble, or sparks. This is a minor addition compared to the others on this list, but it has a big impact, especially for those who think the fighting in “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Anomaly” is a little dull.

Sound Mod for JSRS

This add-on changes the sound of gunshots, giving weapons new firing noises and adding new audio effects to improve the overall mood. By installing this add-on, you may improve the realism of gunshots and impact noises by adding new echo effects and distant gunshot sounds.

The JSRS Sound Mod includes additional stereo first-person noises as well as up to eight layers of audio per weapon, making it a must-have for those that enjoy immersive gameplay.