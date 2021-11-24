Her ex-boyfriend harassed her by sending sexual images of women to an old coworker.

A bully drug dealer who has a habit of terrorizing his ex-girlfriends emailed a former coworker explicit images of an old partner.

John Charmley, from Greasby, was sentenced to prison after admitting to giving the woman private photographs less than a year after doing nearly the same thing to two ex-girlfriends.

It also happened only a few months after he was released from prison for cocaine trafficking.

When Charmley’s relationship with a woman he had been dating for a few months ended, he sent 63 photographs of her to an old coworker of hers, the court heard today.

Prosecutor Rebecca Smith stated that his connection with the victim has always been marked by dominating and manipulative behavior.

Ms Smith claimed that he would interrogate her about her male connections and secretly log in and review her social media accounts.

With her permission, he also snapped images of her naked and in sexual poses.

Ms. Smith explained: “She also photographed herself. It was her understanding and assumption that the photographs and films would be kept private and not shared with anybody else.” When Charmley was upset about the breakup, he secretly sent photos of the woman to an old colleague, making the man assume they were sent by his victim.

Charmley’s ex learned about the breach when the former colleague’s wife contacted her on social media to inquire about why the photos had been forwarded to her husband.

In this case, his victim stated that it made her apprehensive and suspicious about social media, and that she was now on medicine for her mental health.

The current situation is similar to one that occurred at the end of last year, when Charmley leaked intimate images of two ex-girlfriends via Instagram and Tinder.

He threatened to transmit naked images of another ex if she didn’t perform sexual activities for him, according to a 2015 harassment conviction.

Earlier this year, the 29-year-old was also given a suspended sentence after admitting to possessing cocaine and cannabis with the purpose to supply.

The defense attorney, Arthur Gibson, said he believed Charmley was finally realizing the gravity of the situation.