‘Helpless’ mother stood there watching as ‘wonderful’ physicians kept the baby alive.

As medics at a Liverpool hospital battled to keep her baby alive, a mother recalled feeling “helpless.”

Claire Stones gave birth to her critically premature baby Erin at barely 24 weeks into her pregnancy, weighing only 1lb 10z (750g) – less than a bag of sugar.

After a ‘angel’ Morrisons employee changes her son’s life, his mother is dumbfounded.

The newborn, who was born on December 1 last year with a hole in her heart and was unable to breathe on her own, was fully dependent on physicians and nurses to keep her alive.

“One of the worst things about being a parent in the neonatal critical care unit is the total helplessness,” the 39-year-old added. All I could do was sit and watch as these incredible people fought to keep my kid alive.” Claire, from Bangor, Wales, first visited Ysbyty Gwynedd in November 2020 with what she thought was a minor urinary illness.

“They examined me and told me that your cervix is open – you’re going to have your baby and have a miscarriage,” she recalled.

“I was still 22 weeks pregnant at the time, and she would not have lived if she had been born at that point.” “She was just a tad too diminutive.” Claire was evacuated by ambulance to Liverpool Women’s Hospital, which provides higher standards of neonatal care, after Erin failed to arrive in the 48 hours that followed.

Claire stated at this point that the longer Erin lived in the womb, the better her chances of survival were.

“That week was crucial in terms of preparing myself for what was to come,” she concluded. When she first came out, I was warned what to expect. The neonatal team was great, and they were ready for the arrival in the delivery suite.” Claire characterized Erin’s delivery as “surreal” because she weighed less than a bag of sugar.

“It seems like it’s not your baby,” she explained, “because it’s not what you’ve planned in your head your whole life.” “They took her and resuscitated her and placed a tube in her when she was born.” “The summary comes to an end.”