Help: Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham feature in this Channel 4 drama, which has a full cast list.

Tonight is the premiere of Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer’s new drama.

Help, a poignant narrative about the interaction between a young care home worker and a patient at the outset of the Coronavirus pandemic, will reunite the Liverpudlian performers on the small screen for the first time.

The BAFTA award-winning writer Jack Thorne has developed a story set in Liverpool that will trace how the two protagonists’ lives are irrevocably impacted by the unique moment.

Offscreen, Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer have a solid friendship, and this will be their first collaboration since 2012’s Good Cop.

However, the two celebrities aren’t the only well-known figures to perform in the Liverpool-based production.

Before the 120-minute drama airs tonight at 9pm on Channel 4, we’ve rounded up the whole cast and crew.

Sarah is played by Jodie Comer.

Sarah, a quiet care home worker, will be played by the Emmy and BAFTA-winning actor. The Childwall star, who is 28 years old, will play a new employee at the fictional Bright Sky care home in Liverpool.

Sarah had a difficult life, but she is determined to make a positive difference in the lives of the residents and establish her worth at the care home.

Jodie told Channel 4 that she felt privileged to play a character that was so personal to her.

She stated, “It’s a wonderful honor for us to be able to explore such a vital and passionate narrative through the eyes of such incredibly real individuals, and in our home city of Liverpool.”

Tony is played by Stephen Graham.

Tony, a middle-aged guy diagnosed with Early Onset Alzheimer’s, will be played by the Kirkby actor. Tony will form a deep bond with Jodie Comer’s care home worker after the death of his domineering mother.

The 48-year-old also discussed how Help has evolved into a passion project for him.

“I’ve wanted to work with Jodie for a long time, and together we’re very enthusiastic about shining a light on one of our time’s biggest tragedies and the individuals at the heart of it,” he added.

Gloria is played by Sue Johnston.

The 77-year-old Warrington native is most recognized for her role as Barbara in the classic film.