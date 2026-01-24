Heavy Rains and 5°C Temperatures Expected for Nairobi and Kiambu

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a warning for Nairobi and Kiambu, forecasting a cold spell with temperatures dropping to 5°C. Residents in the capital and surrounding highlands are urged to prepare for a wet, chilly week, with strong winds also expected along the coast.

Rainfall and Winds: What to Expect

Kenya’s central regions will experience intermittent heavy showers, especially in the afternoons and evenings. The forecasted low temperatures, particularly in Kiambu’s highlands, may lead to frost, affecting tea farmers in areas like Limuru and Tigoni. Although daytime highs will reach 29°C, the persistent cloud cover and rainfall will make it feel much colder.

The coastal region is also under alert for winds exceeding 25 knots (about 46 km/h). Fishermen in Mombasa and Lamu are advised to stay cautious due to rough sea conditions. Meanwhile, the normally dry northern counties face dust storms, which could reduce visibility and create dangerous driving conditions.

Impacts on Daily Life

For residents of Nairobi, the weather is more than just an inconvenience. The heavy rain and slick roads could cause delays, especially for boda boda riders and commuters. Street vendors are at risk of losing their stock due to spoiled produce, while schoolchildren must be bundled up against the flu season prompted by the cold snap. Health experts are also cautioning people to stay warm and ventilate their homes properly when using charcoal stoves indoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

This sudden shift from the usual heat of January to this “Nairobi Winter” fits into a broader trend of erratic weather patterns in East Africa. Experts suggest that climate change is playing a significant role, with the region alternating between drought and unseasonable cold. The unpredictability of the climate is a reminder of the need for adaptive practices in both agriculture and daily life.

With the forecasted rain and chill, Nairobians should expect a difficult week ahead, but a chance to reflect on the ways climate change continues to reshape the region.