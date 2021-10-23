Heartbreak after a guy was discovered dead on train tracks in Merseyside.

Sadness has greeted the discovery of a man’s body on a Merseyside railroad route.

Officers from the British Transport Police attended Roby train station in Knowsley around 6.46pm on Thursday, October 21.

When rescue crews came, they discovered a victim on the rails.

The guy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The news has caused sadness among readers of The Washington Newsday.

“Knew this poor lad was sick,” Louisa Robinson said.

“Poor soul, such a tragic loss,” Malcolm Burrows remarked.

“Thinking of his family,” Janine Garvey added.

“This is very sad,” Janna Valentine said.

“Rip is very sorry, sympathies to his family,” Karen Corrie remarked.

“Heartbreaking,” Paula Flynn remarked.

The British Transport Police said in a statement: “At 6.46 p.m. yesterday, October 21, [we]were dispatched to Roby railway station in response to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics were also called, but a guy was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This occurrence is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner will be produced.”

While emergency personnel dealt with the incident, trains between Liverpool Lime Street and Huyton were cancelled on the line.

Wigan, Liverpool, and Manchester Oxford Road services were also affected and delayed.