A man who said he only “wanted to view lovely females” after seeing photographs of children as young as seven being raped claimed he only “wanted to view pretty girls.”

David Williams, of Whiston, avoided jail today when a court determined that his drunkenness was to blame for much of his misbehavior and ordered him to get treatment.

As Liverpool Crown Court heard how police discovered nearly 200 photos of child sex abuse on a computer at his home, the 60-year-old sobbed in the dock.

They contained 27 images and four films in the most dangerous Category A, with youngsters aged seven to nine years old in those images.

Williams admitted to downloading the photographs in interviews, but denied a sexual attraction to youngsters, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery.

He stated, ” “When authorities questioned him, he said he wanted to do it to see gorgeous girls, but he only wanted to see their faces.

“He stated that he would use a search engine to look for something comparable to ’11 year old.’

“He claimed responsibility for the photographs but denied ever masturbating to them.”

Williams has a criminal record dating back to 2005, when he was convicted of similar offenses.

The fact that this was Williams’ second offense, according to his lawyer Mike Hagerty, was a justification for immediate custody, but he added that it occurred against the backdrop of a chronic and increasing alcohol addiction.

Williams’ alcoholism, according to Mr Hagerty, was a big element in his criminal behavior.

He stated, ” “He’s baffled as to why he’s acting the way he is.

“He denied having a sexual interest in children and continues to deny it.

“He does appear to be remorseful. Remorse looks to be real.” Williams’ marriage had fallen apart as a result of his conviction, according to Mr Hagerty, and he had tried suicide.

Judge Denis Watson, QC, said the decision to impose an immediate prison sentence was difficult to make, but that Williams may avoid reoffending if he treated his alcoholism.

He stated, ” “It all depends on how serious you are about dealing with your alcoholism.

“Your wife has made the difficult but reasonable decision to end your marriage.

“On your part, though, there is guilt and embarrassment, and there is, in my opinion, just enough hesitation before concluding that immediate custody is the only option.”

