Hazard Zone Reveal in ‘Battlefield 2042’: When and How to Watch the Livestream

Battlefield 2042’s enigmatic “Hazard Zone” feature will be revealed this week, according to a clip set to be released this week.

Battlefield 2042 is a huge departure for DICE’s military shooter series, as it is set in the near future and features high-tech vehicles, cutting-edge weaponry, and what look to be a pack of robot dogs. It’s not nearly Halo in terms of how outlandish things may go (there are no spaceships or energy swords, for example), but it does signal an intentional step towards science fiction territory.

Electronic Arts (EA) has been quietly drip-feeding fresh data to the community since the announcement trailer premiered in early June, so that players have a clearer picture of what to expect from this next edition of Battlefield.

The publisher, for example, hosted one of its characteristic “spotlight” livestreams for the game, during which the development team shared different details about how the multiplayer experience will vary from prior iterations. We learned how Battlefield 2042’s harsh weather system would affect matches and how you can use tornados to gain an advantage over the enemy team, among other things.

Following that, a complete EA Play broadcast offered us a more in-depth look at the game (including the new Battlefield Portal), and gamers were even given the opportunity to check out the Conquest mode in a recent beta.

When will the hazard zone in ‘Battlefield 2042’ be revealed?

Despite all of these tidbits, we still don’t know much about “Hazard Zone,” which has been teased just in passing. We won’t be in the dark for long, as the official Battlefield Twitter account has confirmed that a trailer for the mode will be released later this week.

On Thursday, October 14, the video will debut in a livestream broadcast. If you go there early to watch it, you’ll notice a countdown counting down to 11 a.m. ET. This is when the trailer will be shown for the first time.

11 a.m. ET corresponds to 8 a.m. PST and 4 p.m. BST for individuals in other time zones.

How to Watch the Hazard Zone Reveal Trailer for ‘Battlefield 2042’

The trailer for Hazard Zone will be shown on.