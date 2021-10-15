Hazard Zone Game Mode Is Revealed In The Official Trailer For ‘Battlefield 2042’ [Watch].

The official trailer for “Battlefield 2042’s” highly anticipated third game mode has been released, giving potential gamers a taste of what to expect when the entire game releases in November.

Hazard Zone is a hybrid PvPvE mode in which expert squads must infiltrate enemy territory in order to recover important data disks from fallen satellites. Within each zone, hostile AI-controlled soldiers and other players are vying for as many drives as they can.

In Hazard Zone, the primary goal is to extract data. Players can use any tactic they wish to accomplish this goal, whether it’s a frontal attack or a sneaky approach, but direct conflict with other squads may be unavoidable. Every squad is on their own, and players stand to lose a lot if they fail their task.

Other raid-style FPS games like “Hunter: Showdown” and “Escape From Tarkov” clearly influenced Hazard Zone. Both games include a PvPvE premise in which players compete for mutual objectives on a wide battlefield.

Players can personalize their specialists in Hazard Zone with a range of weapons, attachments, and perk loadouts that they can buy with in-game gold. Players who fail to escape or are killed in combat while on a mission will lose their loadouts, making each game more stressful than the usual “Battlefield” game style.

According to PC Gamer, each game of Hazard Zone can feature up to 32 players or eight squads of four players each. The number of players is limited to 24 on PS4 and Xbox One. In this game option, all 10 specialists from the main game will be available, but players will not be allowed to choose the same specialist as their teammates.

There are still a lot of questions about Hazard Zone that DICE hasn’t answered yet. It’s unclear whether all of the weaponry from the original game will be usable in this mode, as well as what vehicles will be available or whether a “Tarkov”-style loot system will be implemented. More crucially, unlike “Call Of Duty: Warzone,” the unveiling trailer made no indication of whether the game mode will be free to play.