Harvey Elliott provides an update on his injury recuperation at Liverpool.

Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool youngster, has provided a new update on his recuperation from an injury suffered in the Reds’ triumph over Leeds United last month.

At Elland Road, the 18-year-old had a significant ankle injury and was transported to Leeds General Infirmary.

Elliott underwent successful surgery in the days after, and he’s been providing regular updates on his rehabilitation as he prepares for a rapid return.

He took a step forward last week, sharing a video of himself walking on the spot in a swimming pool at the AXA Training Centre in order to strengthen his ankle.

He’s now uploaded a new video, this time jogging the length of a pool.

“We keep pushing,” he captioned the video.

Elliott started against Burnley, Chelsea, and Leeds United in Liverpool’s first four Premier League games this season.

The club is hopeful that the youngster will return before the end of the season.

“During the game, Harvey suffered a fracture dislocation of his left ankle,” Liverpoolfc.com reported last month.

“We were able to decrease the dislocation on the pitch right away, and Harvey had surgery today to correct the fracture and ligaments that were damaged in the collision.”

“Since the operation was a success, he may now begin his comeback.”

“We won’t put any pressure on him by committing to a certain timeline other than to be able to say with certainty that he will return later in the season completing our rehab program.”