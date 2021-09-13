Harvey Elliott, a Liverpool kid, has suffered a catastrophic injury, and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa has expressed his regret.

Marcelo Bielsa, the manager of Leeds United, has expressed his “regret” over Harvey Elliott’s catastrophic injury suffered this afternoon at Elland Road.

Following a powerful challenge from Leeds defender Pascal Struijk, the 18-year-old was stretchered off the pitch shortly after the hour mark.

Struijk came on in the 36th minute to replace the injured Diego Llorente, but his afternoon was cut short when he received a straight red card for a hit on Elliott.

When speaking after the game, Bielsa expressed his admiration for the Liverpool youth and stated that he feels Struijk meant no harm with his tackle.

“I am deeply disappointed that the opponent’s player was forced to quit the game. “I am quite certain that Pascal [Struijk] had no malice in his heart,” he told Sky Sports.

“These forms of (tackle) are completely common,” he added. I am deeply disappointed that such a talented young player’s career has been cut short.”

For the entirety of the game, Leeds were second best, with Jurgen Klopp’s side putting on the pressure from the opening minute.

The Reds’ Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane all scored, but there were plenty of other chances squandered during the game.

Bielsa was unfazed by the outcome and accepted that Liverpool were deserving champions.

“The outcome was reasonable. We didn’t have a lot of control in the game. In every area of the game, they were superior to us,” he remarked.

“They would create danger if we lost the ball. We didn’t put ourselves in risk when we didn’t have to. It was certainly advantageous to Liverpool in that dynamic.”