Harassment Lawsuit Claims Tesla’s Fremont Factory “Resembles A Frat House.”

In a recent lawsuit, a woman accuses Tesla of contributing to an environment where sexual harassment was “rampant” at their Fremont, California facility.

Jessica Barraza, a worker, accused the corporation of allowing the situation to develop in an interview with The Washington Post.

The Tesla facility “resembles a… frat house,” according to the lawsuit, despite the progressive nature of the San Francisco area. Barraza is also said to be on medical leave due to post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

Barraza was employed as a manufacturing associate by Tesla in 2018. She says in the case that she was harassed by male coworkers, including catcalling and inappropriate physical touching, and that her bosses were aware of and participated in the toxic environment. She was not protected by a human resources complaint.

Male colleagues remarked on Barraza’s “coke bottle” figure, “fat a**,” or “onion booty,” according to the lawsuit. Male workers would allegedly “bump up against Ms. Barraza’s backside (including with their groins) or unnecessarily touch her under the guise of working together in close quarters,” according to the lawsuit. Barraza’s lawsuit was filed in California Superior Court, although Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla and SpaceX, is not named in it. Despite the fact that Musk was not identified, Barraza said that a tweet he sent in an interview with The Washington Post contributed to the hostile culture.

Musk wrote, “I’m thinking of founding a new university: Texas Institute of Technology and Science.” TITS (a reference to a woman’s breasts) would be the acronym. Musk went on to say, “It will have great merch, globally admired.”

“That doesn’t set a good example for the factory — it’s almost as if it’s giving it an… ‘He’s tweeting about it, so it must be okay,’ Barraza said in an interview with The Washington Post. “It’s not fair to myself, my family, or the other women who work there,” she says. This isn’t the first time the Fremont plant has been accused of discrimination. A judge ordered Tesla to pay $137 million to a former contractor who was subjected to racial discrimination in October.

Former Tesla engineer AJ Vandermeyden filed a lawsuit in 2017 alleging that women were refused promotions and paid less than their male colleagues, and that when they complained to human services, they were retaliated against. Vandermeyden was sacked by Tesla months after her allegations were made public.

The Verge quoted Barraza's attorney, David A. Lowe, as saying, "Tesla is liable for the widespread sexual harassment occurring in their facility."