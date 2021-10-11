Hands-On with ‘Forza Horizon 5’: Taking a Roadtrip Around Xbox’s Best-Looking Game Yet

Forza Horizon 5 is well aware of how beautiful it is graphically, and it takes advantage of every opportunity to show off its stunning graphics. During a hands-on preview session, Washington Newsday had the opportunity to examine this gorgeous open world and discovered that it more than lived up to the promise.

Our preview began with a sizzle trailer that emanated confidence, presenting each of the 11 biomes that we would soon be traveling in the game’s accurate representation of Mexico. We marveled at scorching deserts, gorgeous beaches, lush jungles, historic cities, and dormant volcanoes, all of which were just waiting to be explored.

We were already off to a good start before we even pressed the throttle pedal, as the level of granular detail in these settings was simply astounding. The beautiful lighting effects, genuine scenery (created using state-of-the-art photogrammetry techniques), astounding draw-distances, and some of the best skyboxes we’ve ever seen in a video game have all been outdone by developer Playground Games.

It’s worth noting that we already previewed the Xbox Series X version of the racing game. We employed the “Graphics Mode” in particular, which is focused to making the game seem as nice as possible. As a result, we got a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160, as well as all the next-gen extras like ray tracing and High Dynamic Range (HDR). There is an alternate “Performance Mode” setting that compromises ray tracing capabilities in order to keep a stable framerate of 60 frames per second, but it is still stunning to look at.

Volcanoes, dust storms, supercars, and flamingos are among the natural wonders of the world.

As the initial movie ended and the game put us behind the wheel of a Ford Bronco SUV, it wasn’t long before we got to perform some genuine driving.

We were then dropped onto the pinnacle of a dormant volcano from the back of a cargo jet. We were speeding down the rugged slopes at over 180 mph, barely having time to register our amazing surroundings, as we literally struck the ground running. In reality, the igneous rock formations and boiling lava lakes were blurry after a while. This is a condensed version of the information.