Hands-On Review of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K: The Best Bang For Your Buck?

In principle, the new Roku Streaming Stick 4K appears to be the ideal device, providing superior performance and portability at an affordable price. The easiest way to see if Roku’s newest streamer meets all of these criteria is to use it every day as your primary streaming device.

Hardware and design

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K replaces the company’s previous Streaming Stick Plus model.

However, it has the same physical design as its predecessor and plugs into an HDMI connection behind the TV.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is much smaller than the Amazon Fire TV sticks, measuring only 3.4 x 0.6 x 0.4 inches. It has rounded sides that make it look less blocky, making it one of the most stylish dongles on the market today.

The matte finish dongle comes with a much longer power/WiFi cord than the Streaming Stick Plus. The Streaming Stick 4K, unlike other streaming sticks on the market, does not support WiFi 6, instead opting for Wifi 5, which isn’t a huge concern at the present.

The new USB cord that comes with the new streaming stick includes an integrated antenna that extends the WiFi range of the dongle. The new module in the Streaming Stick 4K, according to the manufacturer, supports WiFi rates twice as fast as the previous model.

Performance And Software

The ARM Cortex A55 CPU in the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the same as in other Roku streaming sticks such as the Express 4K, 4K Plus, and the premium Roku Ultra. However, unlike the company’s more expensive streaming dongle, which has 2 GB of RAM, the new model only has 1 GB of RAM.

The Dolby Vision feature is one of the reasons why users of the earlier Streaming Plus model should update to this stick. On fan-favorite streaming services like Disney Plus, Vudu, and Netflix, the latest streaming dongle also delivers a large choice of material in HDR format.

Aside from that, it has HDR10 Plus, which is important if you have a TV with this capability. I too used the dongle for a long period and had no problems with it overheating.

Additionally, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports Apple’s AirPlay 2, allowing customers to mirror their Apple devices such as iPads, iMacs, and iPhones to the device. Roku’s user interface is straightforward, with apps grouped in a grid.

