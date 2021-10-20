Halloween Update: The Best Spooky Scorched Locations in ‘Fallout 76’

Bethesda has added “Spooky Scorched” to Fallout 76’s already terrifying landscape for the Halloween season. The Washington Newsday has put together a guide to assist you track down these famous foes and plunder their rich loot.

On Tuesday, October 19, a new update for Fallout 76 was released, bringing Halloween and “Bombs Drop Day” to the online live service. If you’re unfamiliar with the latter, it commemorates the day in the game’s fiction when nuclear war decimated the United States (October 23).

Fallout 76 commemorates this macabre occasion every year with a series of one-of-a-kind activities and special incentives. In this sense, 2021 is no exception, with the most recent update bringing a slew of new bargains to the Atomic Store, as well as a “Free Play Week” that allows newcomers to try out the complete experience for free.

In terms of Halloween, Spooky Scorched has made a special appearance in Appalachia for a limited time. These are essentially legendary versions of the ordinary zombies you’re used to facing throughout the game. They can be identified by their full Trick ‘r Treat outfits, which will include pumpkin headwear and skeleton bodysuits (similar to the recent Kaws skin that was introduced to Fortnite).

If you can defeat one of these unique adversaries, you’ll be awarded with some fantastic equipment. All Spooky Scorched are classed as 1, 2, or 3-star legendaries, which implies that every time you kill one, you will receive a legendary item. They’ll also have a piece of mystery candy (which gives you a stat boost) and a treat bag, which you can open for consumables, ammo, and Halloween-themed stuff.

