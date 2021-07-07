Hair transplants are a growing industry in Turkey’s medical tourism industry.

Thousands of British patients are discovering that hair transplant facilities in Turkey provide an incredible combination of high-quality hair transplants and low prices.

The most notable growth in medical tourism in recent years has been Turkey’s booming hair transplant surgery sector.

Hair clinics in Istanbul have pioneered some of the greatest hair restoration procedures available due to a unique combination of concentration of expertise and clinic competitiveness.

At the same time, as many British clients are learning, a hair transplant in Turkey costs a fraction of what it costs in affluent nations like the United Kingdom.

In the UK, the average cost per hair graft is roughly £3, therefore a conventional hair transplant including around 3,500 grafts will set you back around £10,500.

Patients with extensive hair loss may require a larger number of grafts, around 5,550. For a decent result, sometimes even more is required. As a result, the overall cost could be close to or possibly exceed £20,000.

A 3,500 graft Sapphire FUE technique (Follicular Unit Extraction) procedure at Cosmedica, one of Turkey’s most well-known hair transplant facilities, costs as little as £1,800. A VIP package with the most contemporary method, Micro Sapphire DHI, costs £3,350. (Direct Hair Implantation).

For particularly long operations with up to 5,550 hair grafts, there is a fixed extra (about £600). Even yet, the entire cost is still much below $5,000.

It’s no surprise that an increasing number of British patients are taking advantage of Istanbul hair clinics, given the latest technologies employed and other benefits provided.

Unlike in the United Kingdom, these are fixed-price packages that include hotel accommodations, transportation, aftercare, and a variety of additional amenities. Many patients take advantage of the special packages available and combine their operation with a trip to Istanbul, one of the world’s most historic cities.

It’s about quality, not quantity.

In Turkey, there are now hundreds of hair clinics. The lower end of the market caters to individuals who value price above everything else. On quality, Istanbul’s more upscale clinics compete with the best in the world.

