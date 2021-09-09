Hackers Supposedly Compromised ‘Titanfall 2;’ Players Warned Not To Run Game

Fans of Respawn’s cult favorite “Titanfall 2” believe that the game has been hacked and that players’ consoles and computers are at risk of being infected with malicious malware, forcing the creators to begin an inquiry.

The r/titanfall subreddit and Twitter were flooded with reports of “Titanfall 2” being hacked. One user claimed in a Discord post that there was a problem that may allow hackers to locally execute code from the game’s servers, and that it affected all platforms.

On social media, several players promptly removed “Titanfall 2,” while others pointed out that the Discord message did not come from a known Respawn member. DirectXeon, the user who gave the warning, is a member of the NoSkill Discord community and one of the organizers of the “Save Titanfall” campaign.

Respawn Entertainment, on the other hand, conducted a formal investigation into the situation. The developers stated that they were still investigating the security hole at the time of writing, but that their engineers had discovered a probable exploit that might be used to crash games.

However, Respawn stated that there are no severe faults that could endanger machines.

“Titanfall” is no stranger to cyber-attacks that render the game unplayable. Over the last few years, both games in the series have been subjected to DDOS attacks on multiple occasions. There was also a recent controversy about one hacker’s wild and complicated effort to resurrect “Titanfall Online,” a canceled free-to-play spin-off aimed at the Asian market.

Some social media users believed that the latest attack on “Titanfall 2” is all part of a hacker’s plot to get consumers to uninstall or quit playing the game entirely.

The “Titanfall” community has been pleading with the devs to fix the frequent DDOS attacks that have left the multiplayer features of the game nearly unplayable. Unfortunately, Respawn has yet to respond to these issues, as the majority of the company’s resources have been diverted to the development and improvement of “Apex Legends.”

As the investigation into this matter progresses, Respawn will release further information. Players are still debating whether or not it is safe to leave “Titanfall 2” loaded on their computers, but others have resorted to removing the game entirely for security reasons.