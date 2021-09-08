Hackers launch a zero-day attack using a specially crafted Microsoft Office document.

According to a recent revelation, hackers are now utilizing specially prepared Microsoft Office documents to launch attacks through actively exploited zero-day vulnerabilities.

Microsoft has issued a warning to Office customers that a zero-day vulnerability identified as CVE-2021-40444 might be exploited by threat actors to take control of Windows systems. According to The Hacker News, the attack is carried out via specially prepared Microsoft Office documents.

Microsoft said it is aware of the availability of a remote code execution vulnerability in MSHTML that affects Microsoft Windows in a security update published on its website on Sept. 7, and that it is presently analyzing the complaints.

According to Microsoft, an attacker might create a malicious ActiveX control that would be used by a Microsoft Office document that hosts the browser rendering engine. The attacker would next have to persuade the user to open the malicious document, according to the software behemoth.

According to Microsoft, According to ZDNet, the vulnerability was found by Rick Cole of Microsoft Security Response Center, Haifei Li of EXPMON, Dhanesh Kizhakkinan, Bryce Abdo, and Genwei Jiang of Mandiant.

EXPMON disclosed the identification of a highly sophisticated assault in a Twitter update on September 8. Users should not open any document if they do not fully trust the source, according to the study. Because there is still no patch available to solve the problem, Microsoft Office users should take great caution while working with Office files, according to the post.

A extremely sophisticated #ZERO-DAY ATTACK ITW targeting #Microsoft #Office users has been discovered by the EXPMON system! Because there is currently no patch, we highly advise Office users to be extremely cautious when opening Office files – DO NOT OPEN if you do not fully trust the source!

Microsoft also encouraged consumers to make sure their antimalware software is up to date. When managing updates, the business advises Enterprise users to utilize detection build 1.349.22.0 or later.

If their antimalware software is up to date, their devices will alert them if a potential threat is detected. When a malicious assault is undertaken, Microsoft devices will display the “Suspicious Cpl File Execution” alert.

With a few precautions, Microsoft Office users can thwart the onslaught. The Protected View feature or the Application Guard for Office should be set to open the files downloaded using the default Office options.

Microsoft informed its customers that once the inquiry is completed, it will take appropriate action. It’s possible that the action will arrive with the next Patch Tuesday release. It’s possible that the firm will as well. Brief News from Washington Newsday.