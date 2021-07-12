Hackers attack ‘Apex Legends’ to protest the cheater problem in ‘Titanfall.’

Hackers recently targeted servers for “Apex Legends” on consoles and PC, preventing many players from joining regular game lines. Instead of attacking the servers with the sole goal of disrupting the game, the hackers targeted the servers in an attempt to raise awareness about “Titanfall’s” widespread cheater problem.

On the main menu of “Apex Legends,” the hack replaced the regular queue button with a modified graphic, a short message saying “TF1 is being attacked, so is Apex,” and a written link to SaveTitanfall.com.

Players who were harmed by the attack took to social media to vent their grievances with the perpetrators while simultaneously rallying behind the hackers’ demand to save “Titanfall.”

SaveTitanfall’s website was updated with a short note stating that neither they nor the members of their communities were involved in the “Apex Legends” hack.

According to PC Gamer, Respawn has fixed the “Apex Legends” server queue problem quickly after it became public, restoring access to all gamers on all platforms. The hackers were also addressed by the developers, who stated that while the hack was annoying, it did not compromise any player’s personal information or account.

The attack served as a warning to both “Apex” players and Respawn Entertainment about other hackers’ rampage in “Titanfall,” which has rendered the game unusable. The cheater problem in “Titanfall’s” servers has been addressed by Respawn, although the problem has yet to be remedied.

Despite its age, “Titanfall” continues to attract gamers and is available on Steam and Origin. However, after hackers took over the servers, the game was rendered unusable for years. The small but devoted community of “Titanfall” has been attempting to contact Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts, pleading for a solution to the situation.

Because of the status of the servers, “Titanfall’s” Steam debut was received with largely unfavorable reviews, with gamers claiming that the game was completely broken.

Despite the community’s protests, fans will still be unable to play “Titanfall.” It’s difficult to say whether the recent attack on the “Apex Legends” server would prompt the developers to act more quickly.